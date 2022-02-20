Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.29 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 119,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $289,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $8,410,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

