Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after purchasing an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

