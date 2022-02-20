Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,841 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.32% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $30,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.