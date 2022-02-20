Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 56,161 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JD.com were worth $28,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.86 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

