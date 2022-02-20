Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.92% of Royal Gold worth $57,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

