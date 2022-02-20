Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $82,131.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,665,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

