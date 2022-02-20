ScPrime Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. ScPrime has a market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $52,460.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,932,205 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

