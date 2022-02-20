Scrypta (LYRA) Price Down 40.8% This Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 37.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $101,840.94 and approximately $33.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,397,826 coins and its circulating supply is 20,397,826 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

