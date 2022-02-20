Scrypta Market Capitalization Achieves $101,840.94 (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $101,840.94 and approximately $33.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019426 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,397,826 coins and its circulating supply is 20,397,826 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

