SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 52,949 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 533,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

MRK stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.