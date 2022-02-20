Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Sealed Air stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

