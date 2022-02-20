Seedify.fund Market Cap Hits $160.16 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $6.53 or 0.00016655 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $160.16 million and $3.89 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.63 or 0.06951071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,136.66 or 0.99845441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,533,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

