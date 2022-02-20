Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce $5.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $31.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.49 million to $32.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.