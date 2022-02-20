SF Capital Trading Down 13% This Week (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 13% against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $74,208.59 and approximately $195.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.87 or 0.06865502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,208.80 or 0.99899474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051283 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

