Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
