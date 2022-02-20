Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report sales of $62.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

