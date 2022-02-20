SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $118,178.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,396.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.98 or 0.06852113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00289685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.00788367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070904 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.88 or 0.00400764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00219682 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

