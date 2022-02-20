Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.20% of Shoe Carnival worth $65,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVL stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $867.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

