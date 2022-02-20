Shopping Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $445,592.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $445,592.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00025697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,917 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

