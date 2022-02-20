Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Position Reduced by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542,920 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.40% of Shutterstock worth $265,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $91.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

