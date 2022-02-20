SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $32.42 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $32.42 million and $435,245.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00067381 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017011 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

