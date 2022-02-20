SOMESING (SSX) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market cap of $113.58 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.19 or 0.06968271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,942.96 or 0.99796406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

