Spectrum Trading Down 11.5% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $13,501.49 and approximately $2,891.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00288265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

