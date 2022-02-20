Splintershards (SPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.12 Million

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Splintershards has a market cap of $61.12 million and $1.34 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 524,583,332 coins and its circulating supply is 454,958,238 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

