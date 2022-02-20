Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 150,528 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,876.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Incyte worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.56. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

