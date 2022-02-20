Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $226.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.13 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

