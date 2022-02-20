Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $11.99 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $383.67 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.42 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.41 and its 200-day moving average is $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

