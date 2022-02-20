Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4,223.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

