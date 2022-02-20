Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,368 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $44,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

