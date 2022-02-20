StableXSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.61 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and $73.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,265.89 or 1.00048749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002231 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00016104 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00373554 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.