Stealth (XST) Price Down 26.9% Over Last Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $517.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008604 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars.

