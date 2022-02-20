Stellar (XLM) Hits One Day Volume of $314.68 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Stellar has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $314.68 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00130752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00206206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.23 or 0.06932415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,176 coins and its circulating supply is 24,927,502,642 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.