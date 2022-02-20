Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Stem worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,957,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $50,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $3,326,708 in the last quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

