Step Finance Market Cap Hits $591,421.19 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $591,421.19 and $9.77 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.