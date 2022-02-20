STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. STRAKS has a market cap of $6,517.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

