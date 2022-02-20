Strike Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $653.76 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $50.98 or 0.00130793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $158.78 million and approximately $653.76 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,706.92 or 0.06944297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,070.25 or 1.00230165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003241 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,114,355 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

