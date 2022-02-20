Sun (New) Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $141.69 million and $112.83 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

