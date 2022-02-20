Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE SU opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

