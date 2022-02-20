SuperCoin Trading Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $62,377.93 and $1.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,134,143 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

