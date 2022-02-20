Swop (SWOP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,450.00

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00010991 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swop has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Swop has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $41,450.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,000,781 coins and its circulating supply is 2,122,191 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

