SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,010.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $7,010.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,593,892 coins and its circulating supply is 123,686,508 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

