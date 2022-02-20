SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,010.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $7,010.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.20 or 0.00256686 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014636 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021463 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Tapmydata (TAP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000156 BTC.
SYNC Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “
Buying and Selling SYNC Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars.
