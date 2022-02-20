TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $63,873.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

