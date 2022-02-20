The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.59 Million

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to post sales of $368.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.00 million and the highest is $373.33 million. AZEK posted sales of $293.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $28.61 on Friday. AZEK has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AZEK by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

