The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 645,961 shares of company stock valued at $57,568,009. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

