The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,732 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $68,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

GS stock opened at $346.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $310.23 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.