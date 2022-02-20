The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.