Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 196,515 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 76.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.84% of Sprout Social worth $55,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sprout Social by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Sprout Social stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,772 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

