Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 31,096 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.72% of Dolby Laboratories worth $64,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLB opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $2,670,571.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 over the last ninety days. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

