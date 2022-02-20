Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 141.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,903 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after buying an additional 2,202,128 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,588,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,187,000 after buying an additional 1,596,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,567,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,125,000 after buying an additional 696,849 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

