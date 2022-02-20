Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.63 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $250.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

