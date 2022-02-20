Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $64.41 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.15% of Biogen worth $64,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.61 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.